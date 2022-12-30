L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center hosting New Year’s Eve Family Party

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A New Year’s Eve Family Party is set to be held at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center Friday.

According to the YMCA, the Party is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Expected events are the party include face painting, prizes, inflatables, DJ Entertainment, limo rides from Cody Limousines, and a balloon drop at 8:00 p.m.

The cost to attend the part is $5 per person. Kids 2 and under are free. The cost is cash only and should be paid at the door, according to the YMCA.

L.E. Phillips Sports Center is located at 3456 Craig Road in Eau Claire.

