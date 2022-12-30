South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

Officials at South Dakota’s universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.
South Dakota State University - SDSU to receive nearly $80 million for the Partnerships for...
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall.

The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.

Officials at South Dakota’s universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota. The regents said in a Dec. 9 news release that about 30% of nonresident students remain in-state following graduation.

In-state students and students from states in the South Dakota Advantage plan will pay about $253.85 per credit hour at Black Hills State University, Dakota State University and Northern State University. They will pay $259.10 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University and $260.55 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at South Dakota Mines.

Minnesota isn’t included in the South Dakota Advantage plan because officials controlling public universities in both states agreed in 1978 that Minnesota residents who attend any South Dakota public university must pay the higher rate between resident tuition at the school they attend or the average rate of nine Minnesota schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The infected deer was taken in the Town of Lincoln.
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
BreakThru Rage Rooms, first business of its kind in downtown Eau Claire.
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Department of Defense raises concerns over Fort McCoy repair estimates
Bird watchers, New York.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
Visit Eau Claire searches for local businesses interested in helping expand the ColorBlock...
Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program
Winter challenge encourages people to be active outside for a chance to win prizes.
Chippewa County introduces winter challenge