Structure fire in Chippewa Falls causes lane closure, no one hurt

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire in Chippewa Falls is causing lane closure.

According to a social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, you are asked to avoid South Main Street between Canal Street and Vine Street. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to structure fire. You are asked to find an alternative route.

The social post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Police and Fire Departments have the scene under control. No one is reported to be hurt.

