Visit Eau Claire looks to expands ColorBlock mural program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A special feature in the city of Eau Claire is the murals you can find around countless street corners. Visit Eau Claire is looking to continue painting the town and expanding the ColorBlock mural program in 2023.

Public Arts Manger at Visit Eau Claire, Julie Pangallo, says they’re expecting a lot of local artist submissions, but they need help providing wall space for new murals.

“We’re just looking to add some color to the community and give some emerging artists a chance to showcase their work... Public art is really showing itself to be quite a tourist attraction for Eau Claire. So with both the sculpture tour and ColorBlock, obviously we want our residents to enjoy the program, but we’re delighted to see that it’s helping us attract tourism to the market as well,” Pangallo said.

Any businesses or buildings in the area looking to spruce up their outside appearance should contact the Visit Eau Claire team by email (info@visiteauclaire.com) or visit their website.

