Flying Eagles Ski Club offers a day of free skiing lessons

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some families in the Chippewa Valley were out in the snow today to learn a winter sport.

The Flying Eagles Ski Club in Eau Claire hosted their annual “Learn to Ski” event. Instructors teach kids and adults how to take on the ski hills like a pro.

Sessions for downhill skiing were held at the Mt. Washington Nordic Ski Complex, and those interested in cross country skiing were able to learn the basics at the Silver Mine Nordic Ski Complex.

The ski club’s president, Nate Kuehl, said the event encourages people to get outside during the colder months.

“There’s all kinds of things to do in the winter, and I don’t think most people take much advantage of it. So we’re excited to offer a free learn to ski thing, get people out of the house and come out and have a lot of fun,” Kuehl said.

The ski club was also busy preparing for their invitational next weekend. Kuehl said they expect around two hundred people ages three to fifty to compete on one of four different ski jumps. The competition is free and open to the public.

