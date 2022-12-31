One person hurt in crash near Boyd Friday afternoon

A 74-year-old man was flown from the crash scene with injuries as a result of the crash.
One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd, Wis. on Dec. 30, 2022.
One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd, Wis. on Dec. 30, 2022.(Viewer Submission - Clare Krenzelok)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOYD, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash near Boyd on Friday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road D and County Road O north of Boyd Friday at about 3:35 p.m.

According to Kowalcyzk, one of the vehicles, driven by 62-year-old Donald Meyer of Bloomer, was traveling west on County Road O when they failed to give right of way to a southbound vehicle, driven by 74-year-old Bernard Geist of Holcombe, on County Road D. Geist was flown from the crash scene with injuries. Meyer was not hurt in the crash.

Kowalczyk said that the crash investigation has ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

