Tips for celebrating the new year safely

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend marks the start of a new year and the Eau Claire Police Department is preparing to answer any extra calls over the holiday

Whether you’re ringing in the new year at home or out on the town, Officer Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said they are prepared to keep the community safe.

“Every year on New Year’s, we do add extra patrol officers. So if you’re out and about, you may see some extra squad cars around and that’s simply for public safety to respond to extra calls or any calls for service we might get,” Miller said.

In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher. Officers will be on the roads keeping an eye out for drunk drivers. Miller said there is nothing wrong with having a few drinks, if you are of age, but to make sure you have a safe way to get home.

“The main thing is just to be prepared. There’s plenty of ride services available in Eau Claire. Also, having a designated driver is always a good idea,” Miller said.

Miller also encourages people that plan on going out in groups to stay together and to let others know their location.

“Make sure you’re with friends when you can be and let other people know what your plans are and where you’re going to be,” Miller said.

Another important reminder for those celebrating the New Year is that within the city of Eau Claire, only fireworks that stay on the ground are legal to use.

