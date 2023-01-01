First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley

The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire at 3:05 a.m., Sylvie Mae Udelhofen, daughter of Rachael and Brett.(Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first babies of 2023 have been born in the Chippewa Valley.

The first child born in the new year is Sylvie Mae Udelhofen, who was born at 3:05 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Her parents are Rachel and Brett. Sylvie was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital of Eau Claire saw its first birth of 2023 shortly afterwards. Kohen Joseph arrived at 4:34 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. His parents are Mike and Kiernan of Holcombe, and is pictured below along with his big sisters Gracie and Railey.

The first baby of the new year at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire is Kohen Joseph, son of Mike and Kiernan of Holcombe, Wis. He is pictured here along with older sisters Gracie and Railey.(HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital - Eau Claire)

