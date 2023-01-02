Eau Claire Fire & Rescue sets new high mark for annual incident responses

The department responded to over 10,000 calls for service in 2022.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue reported that it had responded to more incidents than ever before, taking over 10,000 calls for service.

In a Facebook post, the department said that they went out to a total of 10,641 calls for service, nearly 1,000 more calls than the year before and one of the highest jumps in calls for service in the last decade.

The department said that Eau Claire voters passing a referendum to add more municipal personnel will help staff certain areas better, such as South Side Station #6, which will now be fully-staffed with a fire engine and an ambulance.

The post also thanked all of the firefighters and paramedics for their service during a busy year.

It is the first Metric Monday of 2023. We hope everyone had a safe and fun New Years. The firefighters and paramedics...

Posted by Eau Claire Fire Rescue on Monday, January 2, 2023

