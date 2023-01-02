Eau Claire Fire & Rescue sets new high mark for annual incident responses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue reported that it had responded to more incidents than ever before, taking over 10,000 calls for service.

In a Facebook post, the department said that they went out to a total of 10,641 calls for service, nearly 1,000 more calls than the year before and one of the highest jumps in calls for service in the last decade.

The department said that Eau Claire voters passing a referendum to add more municipal personnel will help staff certain areas better, such as South Side Station #6, which will now be fully-staffed with a fire engine and an ambulance.

The post also thanked all of the firefighters and paramedics for their service during a busy year.

