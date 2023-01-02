Fans spent their New Years Day on Water Street to watch the Packers Vikings game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fans of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings hit Water Street to catch the high stakes game.

“Definitely just want the Packers to beat the Vikings,” said Alex Vasel, rooting for the Packers.

“We’ve had a terrible season this year, so I’m just hoping we can come back,” said Anthony Lemos, also backing the Pack.

The Packers got an early lead during the game, and Vikings Fans like Caitlin said there weren’t nervous.

“That one did hurt a little. But I have seen them come back from a 30 point deficit, so I’m not worried yet,” said Caitlin.

“I just hope the Packers win so we can make it into the playoffs,” said Brandon, her friend who is actually rooting for the Packers.

As the game continued, Packers fans say they were also feeling pretty good.

“Big time Green Bay Packs, I’ll do anything for the Packers, baby,” said Bernie Backs. “We’re always optimistic and positive. We’re going to make the playoffs this year and we’re just going to keep it rolling.”

“We’re going to have some kinks worked out and we’re going to have a good year, a good fall,” said Andrew Burke.

“It comes down to persistence. We lost a few close games, we just got to win the close games,” said Logan Braungisky.

Vikings Fans say they are optimistic about the future of their team and possibilities for the rest of the season.

“Absolutely, and the Eagles lost so we have a shot at the number one seed,” said Dakota. “I think a Super Bowl for the Vikings.”

While others not holding their breathe.

“We’re used to disappointment,” said Michael.

“Yeah. we’ll be here same time next year,” said Taylor.

And at the end of the day, it’s all fun and games, unless your team loses.

“Absolutely hard feelings,” said Caitlin to Brandon.

“There is 100% hard feelings, we hold grudges,” Brandon replied.

