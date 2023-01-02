A messy wintry mix arrives tonight with travel impacts through Wednesday

A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will impact Western Wisconsin
A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will impact Western Wisconsin(weau)
By Darren Maier and Mike Dandrea
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We’re just a few days into 2023 and the first winter storm is already set to move into Western Wisconsin. Despite it being January, the lack of significant cold air is going to make for a variety of precipitation types over the next day or two as it will again be a slow moving system. Though scattered light snow is possible through early this evening, much of our area will remain dry until after 9pm tonight. The leading edge of precipitation will then expand eastward, bringing parts of the area some minor snow accumulation before a transition to freezing rain and rain occurs. The precipitation is not likely to be widespread tonight, with northern locations possibly remaining mostly dry. Temperatures in the upper 20s will slowly rise to around freezing by daybreak Tuesday. Winter weather alerts will go into effect later this evening and continue through Tuesday.

Snow, ice and rain arrive tonight and continue Tuesday
Snow, ice and rain arrive tonight and continue Tuesday(weau)

A more widespread band of precipitation is then expected to fill in and work through all of the area starting Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. This will come as mostly rain, transitioning to mixed precipitation and just snow up to the north and west where it will be slightly colder. It is during this time when much of the expected snow accumulation will occur to the north and west of Eau Claire. This band of precipitation will then lift north, tapering to just patchy drizzle for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Here is a look at expected snow and ice accumulations in the area.

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain can be expected through Tuesday night
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain can be expected through Tuesday night(weau)

Much of the forecast uncertainty that remains is centered around these precipitation types and how quickly they may transition from snow to ice or to rain. Regardless, there will be significant impacts to travel, so use extreme caution as roads, sidewalks and driveways may be icy and in some places snow covered. Once we get deeper into Tuesday night we do expect another round of precipitation to fill back in as the storm sits nearly stationary just to our south. This again may initially be a wintry mix with a variety of precipitation types, before changing to just snow by early Wednesday. Snow showers look to now linger through much of the day before the low finally moves out, leading to the potential for another 1-4″ of accumulation. Changes to the forecast are still possible, so keep checking in for updates here at weau.com, on the Skywarn13 weather app, and on WEAU social media platforms.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States...
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker
According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post,...
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/1/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/1/23)
fans react
Fans Reacts to Packers V Vikings
packers dominate
Packers Dominate Vikings to Win 4th Straight
Bar goers watching the Packers Vikings game at The Joynt on Water Street New Years Day
Fans spent their New Years Day on Water Street to watch the Packers Vikings game