Packers to play Lions on Sunday Night Football

Green Bay needs a win to get into the NFL Playoffs.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon (28) during an 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The NFL announced Monday that the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Packers (8-8) will make the NFL Playoffs with a win. Green Bay has won four straight games.

If the Packers lose, the Detroit Lions (8-8) would make the playoffs if the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) lost their game at the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) Sunday afternoon. If Seattle wins that game, combined with the Packers loss, the Seahawks would advance to the playoffs instead.

The game will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com, Peacock and in western Wisconsin on WEAU 13 News.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States...
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker
According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post,...
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

Latest News

packers dominate
Packers Dominate Vikings to Win 4th Straight
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
Altoona Girl's Basketball tops Osseo-Fairchild
SportScene13 for Friday, December 30th
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday