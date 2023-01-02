Packers to play Lions on Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The NFL announced Monday that the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Packers (8-8) will make the NFL Playoffs with a win. Green Bay has won four straight games.

If the Packers lose, the Detroit Lions (8-8) would make the playoffs if the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) lost their game at the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) Sunday afternoon. If Seattle wins that game, combined with the Packers loss, the Seahawks would advance to the playoffs instead.

The game will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com, Peacock and in western Wisconsin on WEAU 13 News.

