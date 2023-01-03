4 candidates submit candidacy paperwork to ECASD for ECASD School Board

Eau Claire Area School District
Eau Claire Area School District
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Four candidates have submitted candidacy paperwork to the Eau Claire Area School District for the ECASD School Board.

According to the Eau Claire Area School District, the deadline to file candidacy paperwork to appear on the ballot for the April 4, 2023, election for ECASD School Board was Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:00 p.m.

The Eau Claire Area School District says the Eau Claire Area School District received candidacy paperwork from the following candidates by Tuesday’s deadline:

  • Lori Bica
  • Frankie Bowie
  • Jarrett Dement
  • Sally A. Huffey

According to the Eau Claire Area School District, there will not be a Feb. primary for ECASD School Board.

