Doctors speak on Bills’ Hamlin’s conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a statement Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, causing him to collapse.

One doctor at Marshfield Clinic discussed what caused such an outcome from what looked like a routine play. Due to the player getting up from the tackle before fainting, they say it is unlikely that he had a preexisting heart issue.

Doctors say that the tackle that led to his heart stopping was likely due to terrible timing.

“So this is presumably what happened to him. The shock he got was very pertinent at this specific time of the cycle, which is very few milliseconds. It happened the right time. Presumably this led to the cataclysm,” Mohamed Chebaclo, Interventional Cardiologist, said.

Chebaclo says Hamlin has the best chance possible at making a recovery due to medical assistance being on the field to help him almost immediately.

