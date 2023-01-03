Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Holes”, “Cinderella’s Birthday Party”, and “Murder at the Class Reunion” in January.

“Holes” is based on the award-winning novel by Louis Sachar. It will be performed January 6-8 at The Oxford.

Cinderella’s Birthday Party is held at 11 a.m. at The Oxford, January 14, 21, 28.

“Murder at the Class Reunion” is running January 20, 21, 27, 28 at The Oxford.

For tickets, contact 715-839-8877 or online

Eau Claire Children's Theatre website

