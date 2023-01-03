EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, “Holes”, “Cinderella’s Birthday Party”, and “Murder at the Class Reunion” in January.

“Holes” is based on the award-winning novel by Louis Sachar. It will be performed January 6-8 at The Oxford.

Cinderella’s Birthday Party is held at 11 a.m. at The Oxford, January 14, 21, 28.

“Murder at the Class Reunion” is running January 20, 21, 27, 28 at The Oxford.

For tickets, contact 715-839-8877 or online

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.