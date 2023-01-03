FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, arrives at Manhattan federal court to face charges on Tuesday. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

He is expected to plead not guilty before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan before the judge and lawyers discuss a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was released from custody on a $250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another slow moving winter storm this week.
Slippery travel likely the next few days with latest slow moving winter storm
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power
A kayaker used a whitewater rafting technique he learned to save a bald eagle floating on a...
Kayaker rescues bald eagle stranded on ice
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
Bills-Bengals won’t resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for support; Bills-Bengals won’t resume this week
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy falls short in first vote for House speaker