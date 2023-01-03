Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address.

According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony.

The swearing-in will begin at 12 p.m., with pre-ceremony entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. The Capitol will be open to the public during this time.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. You can also watch the ceremony on WEAU.com and WEAU 13 News’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.