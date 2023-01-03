Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol

(wsaw)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address.

According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony.

The swearing-in will begin at 12 p.m., with pre-ceremony entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. The Capitol will be open to the public during this time.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. You can also watch the ceremony on WEAU.com and WEAU 13 News’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will impact Western Wisconsin
A messy wintry mix Tuesday, with travel impacts through Wednesday night
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old husband and father of three, spent 18 years with the United States...
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

Latest News

ss13
SportScene 13 1/2/23
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 1/2/23 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 1/2/23 10 p.m.
Frequent winter weather requires the need to always be prepared, and is particularly true for...
MNDoT discusses 511, and how technology has changed how they handle snowstorms
health
Staying Healthy in the New Year