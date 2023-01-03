No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening.

The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday.

According to Chad Buros, Viroqua Fire Chief, firefighters saw that an outside wall and the attic were both on fire when they arrived. The fire was the contained to those areas near the rear of the house. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:03 p.m. No cause of the fire was determined and no damage estimate was provided. The fire was reported by a resident of the home, who called it in to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Viroqua Fire Department were the Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, Viroqua Police Department, City of Viroqua Streets and Utilities, Xcel Energy and Madison Gas and Electric.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.