Oktoberfest 2023 logo design contest underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest is releasing details of a design contest for the official logo of the 20th Annual Oktoberfest.

According to a media release from Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the winner of the Annual Logo Design Competition for Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest will provide the 2023 Official Logo for the event. The winner will see their design in marketing efforts as well as on official steins, t-shirts and more. One winner will be awarded a $150 cash prize and an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two, plus their logo submission will be used in the 2023 Oktoberfest marketing.

The entry deadline is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Information about contest rules is available online HERE, or you can contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.

The 20th Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled take place Sept. 15-16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

