Oktoberfest 2023 logo design contest underway

Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls
Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest is releasing details of a design contest for the official logo of the 20th Annual Oktoberfest.

According to a media release from Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the winner of the Annual Logo Design Competition for Chippewa Falls’ Oktoberfest will provide the 2023 Official Logo for the event. The winner will see their design in marketing efforts as well as on official steins, t-shirts and more. One winner will be awarded a $150 cash prize and an Oktoberfest weekend experience package for two, plus their logo submission will be used in the 2023 Oktoberfest marketing.

The entry deadline is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Information about contest rules is available online HERE, or you can contact ofest@chippewachamber.org.

The 20th Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled take place Sept. 15-16 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another slow moving winter storm this week.
Slippery travel likely the next few days with latest slow moving winter storm
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley

Latest News

United States Postal Service
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
The fire happened on the city’s east side Monday evening.
No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (1/03/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/03/23)