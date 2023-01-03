One person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.

The media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department says an Eau Claire County deputy arrived on scene and was able to remove the person from the front porch of the building. Crews knocked down the fire in the garage before it could spread. No other victims were found, and the fire did not extend into the living space. One person suffered “minor injuries” attempting to extinguish the fire. The person was treated at the scene. No one else reported to be hurt.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the fire was caused by “careless use of smoking materials.”

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department with this fire included the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Eau Claire Police Department, and the Eau Claire County Communications Center.

