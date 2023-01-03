Sheriffs sworn in for Eau Claire and Chippewa County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire and Chippewa county courtrooms were full for the swearing in of two new sheriffs today.

In Eau Claire county, Dave Riewestahl, former county jail captain, narrowly defeated Don Henning in the sheriff’s race back in November. Swearing in was a bittersweet moment for Riewestahl, since he is replacing Ron Cramer who passes away unexpectedly earlier this year.

“I’m especially grateful to the leader and mentor that came before me. Sheriff Cramer’s shoes are two or three times bigger than mine. And while I can’t fill his shoes, I hope to model his leadership style,” Riewestahl said.

Travis Hakes, former Elk Mound police chief, was sworn in as sheriff for Chippewa county. Hakes is replacing James Kowalcyzk who retired after serving the county for fifteen years as sheriff.

“The support is humbling. I mean, not only from, you know, the people that were here today, but everybody that got out and voted in November,” Hakes said.

Riewestahl and Hakes both say they will hit the ground running and are working towards strengthening community relations.

“For our department. We have three major goals. The first is recruitment and retention of our best employees. Reconnecting with the community after COVID or the area that we’re in now because we need the community to help us solve the community’s issues. And then finally, focusing back on staff and staff, mental health and awareness, and how we can better help our staff,” Riewestahl said.

“One of the things that we’re going to work on right away today is, you know, continuing to have a good relationship with all the municipalities, you know, all the law enforcement departments as well as every school and every school district. And then we’re going to look at how we can effectively combat the drug epidemic, that’s one of the things that I’m working on today as well,” Hakes said.

Both sheriffs say they have an open door policy and welcome any community input as they take on their new roles.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.