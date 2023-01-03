Siegel sworn in as La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The new La Crosse County Sheriff, John Siegel, was sworn in by Judge Scott Horne Tuesday morning.

Siegel was confirmed as the winner of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Race after a recount was requested by Republican Runner-Up Fritz Leinfelder after losing by 175 votes in the Nov. 8 election. Leinfelder specially wanted votes recounted in 13 of the 26 Wards in the City of La Crosse. The final vote tallies in those Wards gave Siegel two additional votes, and one more to Leinfelder.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says the recount process shows that voters can trust that elections are secure.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.