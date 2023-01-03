Tips for keeping up with healthy habits in the new year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Getting in better shape is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make each year, but many have a hard time following through.

Kelly Remes, manager at Highland fitness in Eau Claire, said that mindset plays an important role in fitness goals.

“One of the most important parts about setting a resolution, and/or I like to look at it more as goal setting is to be very specific and realistic and taking it one step at a time,” Remes said.

Dr. Donald Hensrud, a physician at Mayo Clinic, said that the right attitude is what’s going to keep you healthy in the new year.

“Not focusing on a goal weight, but looking at this as an opportunity to eat better, to move more and most of all, to feel better,” Hensrud said.

Whether you are looking to get fit or eat healthier foods, Hensrud recommends to start by making it a priority in your schedule.

“They can make it part of their lifestyle and they can improve their health and manage their weight throughout the year, not just for two weeks in January,” Hensrud said.

Remes said one way to stay active throughout the entire year is to focus on consistency.

“The biggest kind of hurdle for some people is just getting off the couch... Truly, it comes down to the mindset. Routine setting habits and before, you know, if you can attach possibly a habit you have now to your fitness routine, it will help you stay consistent,” Remes said.

While taking the first steps towards a healthier living can feel overwhelming, another strategy that can help is planning.

“If we don’t plan, we may have to eat whatever is available. We may not make good choices. So the work and the effort, a lot of it is in the planning,” Hensrud said.

Remes wants people to know their New Year’s resolution of staying healthy this year is possible with a strong mindset and consistent routine. Her final tip is to have a gym buddy to help motivate you and reward yourself for setting and sticking to healthy habits.

