USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis.

A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations.

Here are the locations as listed in a media release from United States Postal Service:

Augusta Post Office; 130 W Brown Street Augusta, WI 54722

Chippewa Falls Post Office; 315 N Bridge Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Cornell Post Office; 301 Main Street Cornell, WI 54732

Durand Post Office; 315 4th Avenue W Durand, WI 54736

Eau Claire Processing and Distribution Facility; 3510 Hogarth Street Eau Claire, WI 54709

Eau Claire Post Office; 126 N Barstow Street Eau Claire, WI 54703

Menomonie Post Office; 235 Main Street Menomonie, WI 54751

Osseo Post Office; 50669 Harmony Street Osseo, WI 54758

Thorp Post Office; 102 E School Street Thorp, WI 54771

Whitehall Post Office; 36451 Ellis Street Whitehall, WI 54773

Ladysmith Post Office; 212 W Minor Avenue Ladysmith, WI 54848

Superior Post Office; 805 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880

Boyceville Post Office; 1246 Nelson Drive Boyceville, WI 54725

Saint Croix Falls Post Office; 113 Washington Street Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024

According to a media release from the United States Postal Service, the job fair at these locations is to fill immediate openings for the positions of Assistant Rural Carrier, Rural Carrier Associate, City Carrier Assistants, and Postal Support Employees. The mail processing plant in Eau Claire has immediate openings for Postal Support Employees and Mail Handler Assistants.

Here is the starting pay, according to the media release from the United States Postal Service.

Assistant Rural Carrier, $19.50

Rural Carrier Associate, $19.50

City Carrier Assistant, $18.92

Mail Handler Assistant, $17.32

Postal Support Employee, $19.62

Applications are accepted online only, HERE. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays, according to the media release from the United States Postal Service.

