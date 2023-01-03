USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United States Postal Service is looking for fill positions in Wis.
A United States Postal Service job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at various locations.
Here are the locations as listed in a media release from United States Postal Service:
- Augusta Post Office; 130 W Brown Street Augusta, WI 54722
- Chippewa Falls Post Office; 315 N Bridge Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
- Cornell Post Office; 301 Main Street Cornell, WI 54732
- Durand Post Office; 315 4th Avenue W Durand, WI 54736
- Eau Claire Processing and Distribution Facility; 3510 Hogarth Street Eau Claire, WI 54709
- Eau Claire Post Office; 126 N Barstow Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
- Menomonie Post Office; 235 Main Street Menomonie, WI 54751
- Osseo Post Office; 50669 Harmony Street Osseo, WI 54758
- Thorp Post Office; 102 E School Street Thorp, WI 54771
- Whitehall Post Office; 36451 Ellis Street Whitehall, WI 54773
- Ladysmith Post Office; 212 W Minor Avenue Ladysmith, WI 54848
- Superior Post Office; 805 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880
- Boyceville Post Office; 1246 Nelson Drive Boyceville, WI 54725
- Saint Croix Falls Post Office; 113 Washington Street Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024
According to a media release from the United States Postal Service, the job fair at these locations is to fill immediate openings for the positions of Assistant Rural Carrier, Rural Carrier Associate, City Carrier Assistants, and Postal Support Employees. The mail processing plant in Eau Claire has immediate openings for Postal Support Employees and Mail Handler Assistants.
Here is the starting pay, according to the media release from the United States Postal Service.
- Assistant Rural Carrier, $19.50
- Rural Carrier Associate, $19.50
- City Carrier Assistant, $18.92
- Mail Handler Assistant, $17.32
- Postal Support Employee, $19.62
Applications are accepted online only, HERE. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays, according to the media release from the United States Postal Service.
