DNR invites public to join in 36th annual bald eagle watching days

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR invites the public to participate in the 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days on Jan. 14 and 15 to celebrate the species and its remarkable comeback in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s longest-running eagle-watching event features in-person and virtual activities. Participants can catch a glimpse of eagles over the Wisconsin River at the newly renovated overlook on Water Street in Prairie du Sac. Volunteers will be available to answer questions about bald eagles on both days from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

According to the DNR website, 71 of the 72 Wisconsin counties now have active eagle nests, meaning aviary lovers will not need to travel very far to catch a glimpse of these majestic birds. Bald eagle numbers have drastically increased in the last 40 years and the DNR is excited about the conservation efforts around the state.

“These events offer unique opportunities for people to come together to celebrate the success of bald eagle recovery and conservation in Wisconsin,” said Sumner Matteson, DNR Avian Ecologist.

The best time to see bald eagles is in the early morning, typically between 8-10 a.m., as they depart their nighttime communal roosts to feed along waterways and two hours before dusk as they return to their roosts.

When viewing eagles at designated events or on your own, biologists advise onlookers not to venture too close as it will cause the eagles to fly off. Watchers are also encouraged to stay in their cars unless they are at a staffed viewing site.

To learn more about bald eagle watching, click here.

