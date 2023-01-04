DPI denies ACLU appeals over discrimination claims in Chippewa Falls schools

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has denied appeals filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin on behalf of a student and a civil rights organization over discrimination claims within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

According to a release sent out by the School District, the DPI said it agreed with the District’s investigation findings in 2021 in that staff acted appropriately in dealing with student discrimination complaints.

The decisions by the DPI cover a complaint of a student’s claims of racism against her and Cultivative Coalition, a group of Chippewa Falls high school graduates. The complaints alleged the District discriminated against students “on the basis of race, sex, and sexual orientation by causing, encouraging, accepting and tolerating a school climate hostile to students with those protected statuses.” The complaints also alleged that the District disciplined students differently on the basis of race and that the District failed to “meet its statutory responsibility to provide appropriately diverse instructional materials,” according to the release.

An administrative complaint filed by the ACLU in 2021 stated that the CFAUSD displayed a “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported.” The complaint detailed “multiple instances” in which the District failed to act on discrimination matters. The filing asked the DPI to require district leaders take swifter actions against those who commit acts of discrimination and to require all CFAUSD students and staff undergo sensitivity training.

At the time of the filings, the District said that it implemented an electronic reporting system for parents, students, and employees to submit concerns regarding bullying, harassment, or discrimination. CFAUSD also utilizes Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin, which is a platform for students, parents, employees, and community members to submit school safety concerns.

CFAUSD said it extensive investigations of the complaints and determined that District staff acted properly, and that the DPI determined that the District’s investigations met the requirements of applicable law and that the investigative records supported the District’s conclusions. The District said that its instructional and library media materials selection policy complied with state law, and added that the ACLU has not pursued further review of the District’s investigation process and conclusions.

In a release, the CFAUSD said that it “is pleased with the results reached by DPI,” while acknowledging that there is still work to do.

“The District recognizes that there is still much work to be done to educate students and, more broadly, the community, about the rights and responsibilities that we all share to prevent and address discrimination,” the CFAUSD said in a release.

Because of confidentiality laws regarding pupil records, the District isn’t able to release any specific information about complaint allegations and decisions made by the District.

The ACLU denied a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

