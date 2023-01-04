Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map.

The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business.

According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by the Federal Communications Commission, is available HERE.

The media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County says the coverage information in the maps is intended to assist officials in determining how much the state will get from $42 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The map is said to then be used by state officials to determine what areas will receive assistance to expand broadband services.

“Dunn County is working very hard to expand broadband services for its residents,” Kristin Korpela, Dunn County Manager, said. “We need accurate information on who in the county has good coverage and who does not to make the best case for state funding.”

According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, after a resident enters an address into a text box, a map appears showing what the FCC says is the available service. If that is not accurate, the resident can then click on the “availability challenge” to correct the information. You can also file a “location challenge” if that information is not correct.

There is a Jan 13. deadline for checking the accuracy of the map and challenging the information.

