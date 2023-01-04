Firefighter reunites with New Year’s Day baby he delivered on side of highway last year

Firefighter Jeff Barker holds Summer on her first birthday, a year after he helped deliver her...
Firefighter Jeff Barker holds Summer on her first birthday, a year after he helped deliver her on the side of a highway.(Solon Firefighters IAFF Local 2079)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A firefighter in Ohio had a sweet reunion with the baby he helped deliver on a highway New Year’s Day last year.

Officials said in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2022, Solon firefighters from Station 1 were called to the side of the highway for a pregnant woman in labor. The woman’s brother was driving her to the hospital, but they didn’t think they would make it there in time.

When first responders arrived, the baby was ready to make her grand entrance into the world. As firefighters tried to move the mother from her car into the ambulance, the baby girl was born at 5:14 a.m.

Over the weekend, exactly one year later, the mom and baby, named Summer, stopped by Solon Fire Station 1 for a New Year’s Day birthday visit.

While firefighter Jeff Barker was the only one from the original delivery call who was on duty during the family’s visit, he was “beyond excited” to meet Summer because this was the first baby he had ever reunited with post-delivery, officials said.

“We hope to have a birthday visit every year from this sweet girl and mom! Happy New Year and please stay safe! As always, we stand ready to serve!” Solon firefighters shared in a Facebook post.

The family got a special firehouse tour along with a few birthday sweets.

