First aid & CPR/AED class available for Osseo area community members

According to a media release from Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, a first aid and CPR/AED for adult, child, and infant class is scheduled to take place at the community room at Dove Healthcare-Osseo Assisted Living, located at 51017 Ridge View Road in Osseo, Wis. The class is scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A first aid and CPR/AED class is set to available for Osseo area community members.

According to a media release from Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, a first aid and CPR/AED for adult, child, and infant class is scheduled to take place Feb. 1, 2023 at the community room at Dove Healthcare-Osseo Assisted Living, located at 51017 Ridge View Road in Osseo, Wis. The class is scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The media release from Healthcare Workforce Training Institute says the Feb. 1 class will take place at no cost to Osseo area community members due to a grant from the Osseo Community Foundation. Those that successfully complete the 4.5-hour class will be certified by the American Red Cross as a First Aid & CPR/AED Provider. Attendees can expect to learn to perform CPR, administer an automated external defibrillator, and relieve choking in adults, children, and infants. Attendees also can expect to learn the how to work through medical emergencies, injury management, and environmental emergencies.

According to the media release from Health Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, only those taking the class for the first time can register at no cost. When completing online registration, select “Osseo Community Foundation” as the payer source. The fee is $85 for people enrolling to complete the 2-year renewal requirement.

To register or learn about other class sites and dates, visit Healthcare Workforce Training Institute’s website HERE, email info@healthcareworkforcetraining.com, or call 715-726-3849.

