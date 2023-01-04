Hearing scheduled in 2016 Eau Claire County homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There are new developments in a 2016 homicide case in Eau Claire County.

A hearing is scheduled for next month for a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Shane Helmbrecht of Eau Claire was charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward at her home in July 2016. In 2018 Helmbrecht was found not competent to stand trial, and he was ordered to be held at a mental health facility.

According to Jamie Kirchoff, the victim’s sister, Helmbrecht is no longer at the mental health facility. She says a hearing scheduled for Feb. 9 will determine if Helmbrecht goes back to the facility or if he gets another competency exam.

Kirchoff says the family is working with Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal to try to move the case forward.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.