Man accused of killing 1 person, injuring 2 others with ax sentenced

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of attacking three people, all family members, with an ax and killing one person in 2021 is sentenced.

A sentencing hearing was held Jan. 4, 2023 for 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter of Sparta, Wis.

According to online court records, the court dismisses enhancers on counts four and five. Restitution of $27,887.79 will be ordered if no objection by the defense within 30 days. Count one - life in prison without possibility of release for extended supervision. Count two - 60 years in prison (40 years initial confinement, 20 years extended supervision). Count three - 60 years in prison (40 years initial confinement, 20 years extended supervision). Counts one, two, and three consecutive. Count four - 15 years prison (10 years initial confinement, five years extended supervision). Count five - 15 years prison (10 years initial confinement, five years extended supervision). Counts four and five concurrent to each other and to counts one through three. 577 days sentence credit.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aspseter attacked 87-year-old Bernard Waite, 76-year-old Michael Waite, and 73-year-old Margaret Waite with an ax at a home in the Town of Sparta on June 6, 2021, killing Bernard Waite.

Aspseter, who entered a plea of not guilty to the five charges, was found guilty of one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery with intention to cause great bodily harm with the use of a dangerous weapon, which are all felony charges, according to online court records.

The jury deliberated for three hours before delivering the guilty verdict

