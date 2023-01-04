Meals on Wheels in need of more volunteers

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Meals on Wheels provides healthy meals to individuals who may not have access otherwise, but the program needs volunteers.

Meals on Wheels is run by the Aging and Disability Resource Center. Through the program, people who are 60 years old and up, unable to prepare healthy meals on their own and are temporarily or permanently homebound are given healthy meals.

Emery Crowley has been a recipient of Meals on Wheels since 2016. He said his wife can’t cook anymore, so with this program, they are able to have homemade meals each week.

“It’s delicious when it comes,” Crowley said. “Sometimes we eat it later in the day, but most of the time we eat it as soon as it’s delivered when it’s warm.”

The Manager of Chippewa County’s ADRC, Leslie Fijalkiewicz, said it’s a needed program in the community.

“The number of people who need Meals on Wheels is just growing across the county, but really across the state and across the nation,” Fijalkiewicz said. “That kind of coincides with the fact that our population is aging.”

Each weekday, somewhere between 160 and 180 meals are delivered, but with additional volunteers, that number could be more.

“We have some areas of the county where our routes are at a maximum,” Fijalkiewicz said. “We cannot put anybody else on those meals until somebody else comes off because we don’t necessarily have enough volunteers to start another route.”

Fijalkiewicz said it’s also hard to get some meals to rural communities. For this program to serve the public, volunteer drivers are needed. Dennis Zingen is a volunteer driver who said Meals on Wheels is an important service.

“For some of them, it might be the only meal they get all day, but then I might be the only person they see for the whole day, and that’s also a check-up,” Zingen said.

Fijalkiewicz said the winter is often busier as some volunteers are unable to make deliveries and more meals are requested. If you are interested in getting involved with Meals on Wheels, contact your local Aging and Disability Resource Center.

