No injuries after plane slides off runway at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – A Delta Airlines flight slid off a runway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) amid a winter storm, according to NBC-affiliate KARE 11.

KARE reported there were no injuries among the 147 passengers on flight A320, which had just touched down at MSP from Cabo San Lucas around 6:40 p.m. Its nose gear went off the pavement.

Airport officials told KARE MSP Fire Department and field maintenance crews helped passengers de-board the plane.

