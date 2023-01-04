EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Ron Lancette of Arrow Alignment in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. He is truly a remarkable guy who always has the needs of the individual in mind. He treats all of his customers with dignity and respect. All service is done in a correct and timely manner, even going above and beyond if needed to meet the needs of the customer. It was a great job well done by a terrific individual and his crew. They are the best of the best!

The Ron Gaier Family

