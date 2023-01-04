SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 3rd

By JD Danielson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a day full of rivalry matchups in prep sports, highlighted by multiple games of the Crosstown Rivalry.

Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial faced off in boys’ basketball and boys’ hockey.

In other boys’ prep hockey action, Chippewa Falls battled Menomonie.

Plus, Fall Creek and Regis duked it out in both boys’ and girls’ prep basketball.

Finally, in other girls’ prep basketball action, Marshfield travels to Eau Claire to face Memorial.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another slow moving winter storm this week.
Accumulating snow and travel concerns continue through Wednesday
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The first baby in the Chippewa Valley in 2023 was born at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau...
First babies of 2023 born in the Chippewa Valley
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident

Latest News

SportScene13 Tuesday
SportScene13 Tuesday
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs behind teammate running back AJ Dillon...
Packers to play Lions on Sunday Night Football
packers dominate
Packers Dominate Vikings to Win 4th Straight
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate