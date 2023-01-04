Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period

Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan.

The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November. The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.

DNR officials initially planned to take comments for 60 days, until Jan. 10. The agency has now extended the deadline to midnight on Feb. 28.

Agency officials say they'll consider all feedback as they make revisions before submitting the plan to the Natural Resources Board for approval.

People can email comments to DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or submit them online. The DNR also will take comments mailed to Wolf Management Plan Comments, 101 S. Webster Street PO Box 7921 Madison, WI, 53707-7921.

