1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a release, a vehicle traveling west on Highway 71 lost control and was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The westbound vehicle’s driver died in the crash, while a passenger was seriously hurt and taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. The driver of the eastbound vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Mayo Hospital in Sparta. The names of the people in the crash are not being released as of Thursday morning and the crash, which happened about 10 miles southeast of Sparta, is under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk First Responders and Sparta Ambulance.

