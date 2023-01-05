Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to fallen deputy

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 15 years ago, a deputy with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office lost his life in the line of duty.

Jason Zunker died on Jan. 5, 2008.

On Jan. 4, 2008, Zunker was struck by a vehicle while he was setting up flares and cones at the scene of a semi trailer fire on Highway 53 south of Bloomer, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Zunker died the next day at the age of 31 from head injuries as a result of the incident.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Tragedy struck our agency 15 years ago when we lost a family member, Deputy Jason Zunker. We were so blessed to have him for the time that we did at our department. He was kind, compassionate, cared for all and had a contagious smile. You are forever in our hearts Jason.”

Ahead of a memorial service on the 10-year anniversary of Zunker’s death in 2018, former Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk remembered Zunker as kind-hearted.

“[He was] always looking to help people, that was one of his main motives to get out there and help the public,” Kowalczyk said in 2018. “That’s why he was employed as a deputy sheriff: to assist the community in their hour of need.”

A charity in Zunker’s honor was set up after his passing. For more than 10 years, the program Jason’s Presents has been giving gifts to families across Chippewa County. Each year, Jason’s Presents is able to make sure 100 to 200 children get something special during the holiday season.

Leah Berg, the coordinator of Jason’s Presents, said the program is about helping the community while also remembering a friend.

“Jason was a great person,” Berg said. “He would do anything for anybody. He would come in. He was always with a great big smile on his face. He liked to joke with you and have a good time with you.”

A marker was erected outside of the Chippewa County government buildings in Chippewa Falls in memory of Zunker.

“Deputy Zunker was an outstanding law enforcement officer and a good man,” Kowalczyk said at a memorial for Zunker in 2018. “His passing reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice that the members of the law enforcement make while serving and protecting their communities.”

Jason’s Presents accepts donations throughout the year. Those can be made at the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

