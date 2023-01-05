Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -With this latest round of wintry weather, crews are back out there working to clear roads and highways. For one county highway department, that’s taking more time.

“We’re just resetting to phase one of just removing snow from the main roadways, and we haven’t been able to get out there to do phase two and phase three. Sometimes it’s turn lanes, bypass lanes, areas that we want to get cleaned off better,” said Jon Johnson, the Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner.

The Eau Claire County Highway Department takes care of miles of state highways and county roads. Johnson said the primary goal is to keep the roads clear and passable. Right now he said the work is behind due to fewer snowplow drivers.

“We have 45 operators on staff is what we have,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to fill six positions right now out of those 45.”

Johnson said the process to fill these vacancies has been ongoing since November.

“This is the first time we’ve had this many openings this time of year which is providing some challenges with the level of service in areas of impact with snow removal, but the team is doing great,” Johnson said. “We’ve been hit pretty hard with the recent storms. Many of our operators in the state system had over 130 hours worked in the last two weeks.”

Johnson said one of the reasons for these still open positions could be the amount of job opportunities out there.

“You’re just looking at a unique time when transportation, a lot of funding coming through, a lot of opportunity, and there’s a lot of competitiveness in the market too,” Johnson said.

In order to drive a snowplow, you do need a CDL which is something Johnson said the county highway department can help you get.

While some days the hours can be long, for Johnson the work is worth it.

Johnson said they have been holding interviews this week. He’s hopeful they’ll get those six positions filled soon.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.