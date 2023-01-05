Eau Claire County snowmobile trails closing due to warm temperatures, deteriorating snow conditions

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, due to warm temperatures and deteriorating snow conditions.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department says questions can be directed to the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

At this time there is no information on when Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails might re-open.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.