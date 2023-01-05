Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department looking for missing woman

Felicia Wanna
Felicia Wanna(COURTESY: HO-CHUNK NATION POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna.

The media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department says Wanna’s last in-person contact with immediate family was on Dec. 29, 2022. Wanna has a history of mental health concerns and is considered to be endangered and possibly in crisis. Information provided indicates she was possibly seen in the City of La Crosse on Jan. 3, 2023.

You are asked to contact the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department at 715-284-2658 with any information regarding this case.

