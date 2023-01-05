Open enrollment deadline for Wisconsin health coverage ends in 10 days

(NBC15)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With only ten days to go, Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek urges Wisconsinites that need health insurance coverage, to apply and get coverage before the annual open enrollment period ends.

Right now, Wisconsinites are eligible to sign up for one of the health plans available on the federal marketplace. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their health plans. The period ends Jan. 15 and people who sign up in the next ten days will have coverage beginning Feb. 1.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites have already enrolled in the high-quality, affordable health insurance coverage available on our individual market,” said Commissioner Houdek.

In 2020, Gov. Evers’ OCI DHS Health Care Coverage Partnership launched WisCovered.com as an accessible resource for consumers.

Premium subsidies expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act and extended in the Inflation Reduction Act also helped 88% of Wisconsin consumers with their health insurance premiums last year. An estimated 69,000 more Wisconsinites may now be eligible for these premium subsidies due to a Biden Administration fix that expands subsidies to more families who were not previously eligible under the Affordable Care Act.

“Shop around on the marketplace to find the right plan for you that will cover doctor visits, prescriptions, hospital stays, and more. By getting insured, you are investing in your health and the health of those around you,” said Commissioner Houdek.

To contact free, expert help, visit WisCovered.com or call 2-1-1.

