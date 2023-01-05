Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire closed due to warmer weather

The media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department asks that people be patient as crews work hard to make all rinks skateable and safe for the community.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due the recent rainy warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire will be closed.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, due the recent rainy warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt parks will be closed. Pinehurst Warming Shelter will be open for the sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and gear share. At this time, the Crokicurl and skating rinks will not be useable.

The City Parks flooding crew will be working on flooding them, according to the media release from from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department asks that people be patient as crews work hard to make all rinks skateable and safe for the community.

