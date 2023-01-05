Outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire closed due to warmer weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due the recent rainy warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks in the City of Eau Claire will be closed.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, due the recent rainy warmer weather, outdoor skating rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt parks will be closed. Pinehurst Warming Shelter will be open for the sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and gear share. At this time, the Crokicurl and skating rinks will not be useable.

The City Parks flooding crew will be working on flooding them.

The City asks that people be patient as crews work hard to make all rinks skateable and safe for the community.

