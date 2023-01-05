Recipes for kitchen gadgets

Wisconsin Beef Council
Wisconsin Beef Council(Wisconsin Beef Council)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, from the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for those kitchen gadgets you may have received as Christmas gifts.

Sweet Onion and Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

Beef Tri-Tip Roast with Rosemary-Garlic Potatoes and Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved

2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Plane slides off runway, courtesy of Abby Van Meveren
No injuries after plane slides off runway at MSP
United States Postal Service
USPS looking to fill positions in Wis.
This is one of the snowplows used by the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers

Latest News

Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles Invitational (1/05/23) Part 3
Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles Invitational (1/05/23) Part 2
Flying Eagles
Flying Eagles Invitational (1/05/23) Part 1
Registration is now open for Spring 2023 programs for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley
Registration open for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley