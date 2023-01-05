WAGNER TAILS: Parker and Zachary Binx

EAU CLAIRE & CLARK COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Super sweet and affectionate. That’s how caretakers at Bob’s House for Dogs describe Parker.

He’s possibly a rat terrier mix or maybe an Italian greyhound... we’re not sure, but I think he sure is cute!

Bob’s House caretakers were told he’s 14 years old, but he’s quite energetic and loves playing in the yard. Parker is also a snuggler, and does well with most dogs.

If you’re looking for a dog to make a strong connection with, Parker is your pup. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

For fans of the movie Hocus Pocus, you’ll remember the black cat named Thackery Binx. What about a cat named Zachary Binx?

He’s a two-year-old cat available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. Staff members at CCHS say he comes with some catitude.

He likes people, but sometimes he isn’t sure if he really wants to be your friend and prefers to be alone. Zachary Binx gets along with other cats and would probably be fine with a dog.

He’s got quite the personality and will keep life entertaining. Click HERE for adoption information and to apply.

