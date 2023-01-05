Wis. DATCP seeking applicants for 76th Alice in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is inviting applications for the 76th Alice in Dairyland through Feb. 3, 2023.

According to a media release from the Wis. Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wis. agriculture, at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations, and public speaking experience. Applicants must also be female, Wis. residents, and at least 21 years old.

The media release from the Wis. Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says to apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, 150-word personal bio, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

“My time as Alice in Dairyland has grown my appreciation and passion for Wisconsin agriculture,” 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, said. “As Alice in Dairyland, I have had the opportunity of a lifetime to expand my knowledge about Wisconsin’s diverse, vibrant agriculture communities and share that with the citizens of Wisconsin. I have created countless connections and built on skills that will help me in my career and beyond.”

Questions about the position or application process can be directed to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov. Additional information about the Alice in Dairyland Program and becoming Alice in Dairyland, is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.