Wis. DHS urges Wisconsinites to test their homes, buildings for radon

Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available, according to a media release from the Wis. DHS.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - January 2023 is National Radon Action Month.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wis. DHS is encouraging residents as well as business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon.

Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available, according to a media release from the Wis. DHS.

“Radon is an environmental health issue in our state. Approximately one in 10 homes have elevated radon levels across Wisconsin,” Paula Tran, State Health Officer, said. “Reducing radon exposure and radon-induced lung cancer in Wisconsin depends on encouraging and supporting all Wisconsinites, including property owners and tenants, to be proactive about testing for radon.”

According to the media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, radon, an odorless, radioactive gas naturally present in the ground, enters buildings through their foundations.

An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General, and about 962 of these deaths are in Wis.

Additional radon information for Wis. can be found on the Wis. DHS website, HERE.

The full media release from the Wis. DHS is available HERE.

