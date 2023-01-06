22 years later, Angelina Wall’s murder still unsolved

Angelina Wall
Angelina Wall(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday a cold case turns 22 years unsolved.

22 is the age Angelina Wall was when she was killed in Eau Claire.

On Jan. 6, 2001, Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way but never made it home. She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek. In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office formed an inter-departmental team to help with the case, but her killer has never been found.

If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling or texting 715-874-tips.

