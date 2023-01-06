Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday.

According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.

The social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says this is the second report of people breaking through the ice within the last week. The Sheriff’s Office urges the public to use caution with changing ice conditions on the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.