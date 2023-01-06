Charges dismissed in La Crosse homicide case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Homicide charges against the two men accused of shooting and killing a man in La Crosse nearly one year ago are dismissed.

Charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed without prejudice against 36-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. on Thursday.

The same charges were dismissed Thursday against 26-year-old Nelson Brown of Rockford, Ill., in addition to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, according to online court records.

The two were charged in the shooting death of Ernest Knox, who was killed Jan. 8, 2022 in La Crosse. Knox was 36 years old at the time of his death. An autopsy confirmed a single gunshot wound to the chest was the cause of Knox’s death.

The motion to dismiss without prejudice means that the charges can be filed again in the future. The La Crosse County DA’s Office said that they motioned to dismiss the charges because they didn’t feel they could meet the burden of proof at this time, but said they will be “doing everything we can” to prove justice.

According to Nick Passe, the assistant DA, an eyewitness to the shooting provided information to investigators that led to the charges against Freeman and Knox, but after forensic evidence didn’t match the information provided, the eyewitness’s story changed and the statements were no longer matching. Prosecutors determined they didn’t have enough evidence to continue charges in the case.

“We are not giving up and we will find justice for the family of Ernest Knox,” Passe said. “The investigation is ongoing, and we ask anyone who might have information to come forward.”

Freeman was released from La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond on Aug. 12. His bond was initially set at $500,000, but in June was lowered to $200,000 with a condition that Freeman would be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring. Brown was taken into custody on Nov. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Mesa, Ariz. on an arrest warrant issued by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne. Brown, who was being held on a $500,000 cash bond, will be transferred to Rock County for active warrants there.

